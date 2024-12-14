Mumbai, Dec 14 (PTI) Turning 90 is a significant milestone but for some like filmmaker Shyam Benegal, it is just another day marked by daily routines and ongoing work commitments.

Benegal heralded the Indian parallel cinema movement in the 1970s and 1980s with a body of work that is known for its realism and social commentary, breaking away from the conventions of mainstream Indian cinema.

The filmmaker, who made path breaking films such as “Ankur”, “Nishant”, “Manthan”, “Bhumika”, “Junoon”, and “Mandi”, turned 90 on Saturday.

“We all grow old. I don't do anything great (on my birthday). It may be a special day but I don't celebrate it specifically. I cut a cake at the office with my team,” Benegal told PTI.

Despite the physical challenges that come with age, including frequent hospital visits for dialysis three times a week, Benegal is committed to his passion for filmmaking.

“I'm working on two to three projects; they are all different from one another. It's difficult to say which one I will make. They are all for the big screen,” said the director, whose most recent film was the 2023 biographical “Mujib: The Making of a Nation”.

December 14 also marks the 100th birthday of Raj Kapoor, the legendary actor and filmmaker, regarded as the greatest showman of Indian cinema.

"He was a brilliant actor; he had a fine mind. I've seen his films, I liked ‘Shree 420'," Benegal said about the cinema icon.

He revealed that he did held discussions for a possible collaboration with Raj Kapoor in the past.

"There was clearly a (plan) but that was a long time ago," he added.

The Kapoor family celebrated Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary with the RK Film Festival, which was kickstarted on Friday with the premiere of his movies like “Awara”, “Shree 420”, “Sangam”, “Mera Naam Joker”, and “Bobby”.

The three-day retrospective will showcase ten films by Raj Kapoor, including “Aag,” “Barsaat,” “Awaara,” “Shree 420,” “Jagte Raho,” “Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai,” “Sangam,” “Mera Naam Joker,” Bobby, and “Ram Teri Ganga Maili”, at select PVR INOX theatres in 40 cities.

