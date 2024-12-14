Allu Arjun was arrested by the Chikkadapally police in Hyderabad on Friday (December 13) but was later granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court. This arrest was linked to a fan’s death during the Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere on December 4. Several actors have reacted to the arrest and have voiced their opinions supporting Allu Arjun. Now, Ram Gopal Varma reacted to the news, he questioned concerned authorities about the stampede in Kumbh Mela, political meetings or rallies, and stampede deaths at public film events and asked who to be blamed and stated who would be arrested is it the actors or actresses? ‘I Am Not Crying, Okay!’ Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pens Heartfelt Post After Watching Allu Arjun’s Touching Moment With Sneha Reddy and Their Kids.

Ram Gopal Varma Throws Four Questions To His Audience Regards Allu Arjun's Arrest

In another post, he expressed his belief that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was behind the incident. The director claims it was a foolproof strategy to boost the Pushpa 2 The Rule's box office collections. Varma criticised the unfair blame placed on celebrities for such tragic events. Allu Arjun Arrives at His Jubilee Hills Residence After Being Released From Hyderabad Central Jail; ‘Pushpa 2’ Actor Welcomed With Traditional Rituals (Watch Videos).

Ram Gopal Verma, wrote "Regarding everybody’s SURPRISE SHOCK about why the Honourable chief minister of TELANGANA @revanth_anumala did this to @alluarjun, I think it is because he wanted to give a BIG PUBLICITY BOOST to the telangana state’s FAVOURITE SON for a HUGE RISE in #Pushpa2 ‘s week 2 ‘s collections.. This explains why the STATE did such a deliberately weak PROSECUTION so that he could be BAILED OUT in a few hours and become even more MEGA POPULAR to RULE the BOX OFFICE for a LOOONG LOOOOONGGG TIME. Thank you shri @revanth_anumula garu , for holding the TELANGANA STATE’S PRIDE as SUPER HIGH as #Pushpa2 ‘s SUPER COLLECTIONS"

Ram Gopal Varma's Talks About Allu Arjun's Arrest

Allu Arjun Faces Police Action After ‘Pushpa 2’ Premiere Stampede Incident

Allu Arjun attended the Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4, accompanied by co-star Rashmika Mandanna and his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy. His appearance led to chaos among the crowd, resulting in a stampede where one woman tragically died, and her son was critically injured. The police filed an FIR against Arjun and the theatre management, citing a lack of crowd control measures.

