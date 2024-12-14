When The Phone Rings has been the talk of the town since it first aired, with everyone discussing this MBC K-drama. Fans were left anxious when episodes 5 and 6 were delayed due to a week-long break for news coverage of South Korea's political situation. Episode 5 was released on December 13, and episode 6 will be released on December 14, marking a triumphant return to the air. Despite the two-week hiatus, When the Phone Rings saw a slight increase in viewership compared to its previous episode. Now, it's time to dive into what happened at the end of episode 5 and what viewers can expect from episode 6. ‘When the Phone Rings’ Yoo Yeon Seok to Host Fan Meeting ‘The Secret Code: Y’ on January 18, 2025 – Reports.

Recap When The Phone Rings - Episode 5

In When The Phone Rings, Baek Sa-eon (played by Yoo Yeon-seok), after three years of marriage, shares a kiss with his wife, Hong Hee-joo, in episode 5. Baek Sa-eon and Hong Hee-joo attend a dinner with the company to celebrate Hong Hee-joo’s recruitment in the President’s office. But several questions remain unanswered: Who is the unknown person who called Hee-Joo and threatened to leave her husband? What secrets is Baek Sa-eon hiding? With Na-Yu Ri back in the country, will things go smoothly between Baek Sa-eon and Hong Hee-joo? Despite all these questions, fans went wild when Hee-joo accidentally kissed her drunk husband in episode 5.

The 'Accidental' Kiss

IF SA EON DOESNT ACTUALLY KISS HER SOON IM GONNA LOSE MY MIND CAUSE JUST THIS LIP TOUCH GOT ME SCREAMINGGGGGG#WhenThePhoneRings #WhenthePhoneRingsEp5 pic.twitter.com/c48kNm3Xcu — 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@shanxeditss) December 13, 2024

What To Expect In When The Phone Rings - Episode 6: Close Bonding

Baek Sa-eon and his 'mute' wife, Hong Hee-Joo, are expected to develop a close bond. It is undeniable that these two characters have chemistry and a strong spark whenever they appear on screen. The relationship between husband and wife is expected to grow stronger due to the circumstances they are going through. What To Expect In When The Phone Rings - Episode 6: Childhood Love

Baek Sa-eon and his wife, Hong Hee-joo, have known each other since childhood. It is not clear if young Hee-joo had any likeness towards young Baek Sa-eon, but it is clear that Sa-eon liked Hee-joo. The audience can expect more childhood memories to be revealed in episode 6, which will help strengthen their current relationship.

What To Expect In When The Phone Rings - Episode 6: More Secrets Each of the characters has secrets they are holding. It will be interesting to see if Hee-joo 'speaks' to her husband and no longer acts mute. However, that chance seems quite low. The audience can expect some revelations with the return of Na-Yu Ri (Hee-joo's elder sister). What is Ji Sang-Woo (Hee-joo's college friend) hiding?

