Washington [US], February 2 (ANI): Actor Finn Wolfhard of 'Stranger Things' fame isn't holding back on his admiration for castmate Noah Schnapp, who revealed his sexual identity last month in a social media post.

According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, in a new interview with GQ, Wolfhard said, "When I saw it, I just had a big smile on my face. I was just really proud of him."

"We're not on everyday-text vibes in any way, and not because...do you text your cousins every day? Probably not. They're our family. We'll talk on each other's birthdays. We'll talk once in a while... But in the same way that family works, if I ever needed anything, they're there," he continued.

Wolfhard plays the character of Mike Wheeler in the Netflix series, which is expected to start production on its fifth and final season in May, reported Deadline.

Meanwhile, Schnapp, known for playing the closeted gay teenager Will Byers on 'Stranger Things', officially come out gay in real life last month in a TikTok video.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, an American entertainment news outlet, the 18-year-old actor Schnapp shared a video to his TikTok that read, "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know.'"

"I guess I'm more similar to Will than I thought," Schnapp wrote in the video's caption, referencing Will's sexuality on 'Stranger Things'. (ANI)

