Los Angeles [US], April 3 (ANI): Icon Arnold Schwarzenegger's next project is 'Fubar 2'.

The second season of the popular action-comedy series will be released on Netflix on June 12. On Thursday, the streaming giant shared first look images from the show. Carrie-Ann Moss is also a part of the upcoming season, as per Variety.

Starring and executive produced by Schwarzenegger, Season 2 of Fubar picks up with veteran CIA operative Luke Brunner (Schwarzenegger), who returns alongside his daughter/fellow operative Emma (Monica Barbaro) to take down new villains. The new season will see Luke come face-to-face with an old flame (Moss), an ex-East German spy who threatens to destroy the world and Luke's life.

Moss was previously announced to have joined the series in May of 2024, with production on Season 2 beginning in April of that year and wrapping in August.

Barbaro, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Milan Carter, Fabiana Udenio and Barbara Eve Harris will also be seen in 'Fubar 2'.

"Fubar" is created, showrun and executive produced by Nick Santora, with Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Phil Abraham, Amy Pocha, Seth Cohen and Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell serving as additional executive producers. (ANI)

