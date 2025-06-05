Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): The teaser of 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan', starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into a soulful romantic drama filled with passion, heartache, and beautiful music.

At its core, 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' introduces a serendipitous meeting between two strangers that ignites a journey of silent yearning and deep connection.

The teaser hints at the central theme of the film, a love that blooms in quiet moments, nurtured by soulful music and fleeting encounters, yet tragically interrupted by personal choices.

The teaser opens with a blindfolded dance, a symbol of blind trust, followed by tender, unspoken moments that resonate with anyone who has ever fallen in love.

The chemistry between Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor is palpable, with their performances suggesting a story as much about the complexities of the human heart as it is about the beauty of falling in love.

In these delicate, intimate moments, love blooms, but it also faces the undeniable ache of separation.

While the film keeps much of its plot under wraps, it teases a central conflict that will tug at the heartstrings of anyone who has ever loved and lost.

Vikrant Massey takes on a more vulnerable, emotionally complex role, while Shanaya Kapoor makes her Bollywood debut in the film.

Vishal Mishra's evocative music is at the heart of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, and it promises to be an integral part of the film's storytelling.

Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films and produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla, 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' is directed by Santosh Singh and written by Mansi Bagla.

The film is set to release in cinemas on 11th July 2025. (ANI)

