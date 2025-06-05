Global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues her impressive run in Hollywood with her upcoming action-comedy Heads of State, all set to premiere on Prime Video on July 2, 2025. The actress took to Instagram to share the gripping official trailer of the film, accompanied by the caption: "Keep calm and carry on. #HeadsofState arrives July 2 on @primevideo." ‘Heads of State’ Trailer: Priyanka Chopra Kicks Ass To Save Bickering John Cena and Idris Elba in Prime Video’s Action-Comedy (Watch Video)

Priyanka Chopra Shares 'Heads Of State' New Trailer - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Directed by Ilya Naishuller—known for high-octane thrillers like Hardcore Henry and Nobody. Heads of State brings together an electric ensemble featuring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Priyanka Chopra herself. The trailer opens with an adrenaline-filled car ambush, quickly introducing audiences to the film’s key players: Idris Elba as the President of England, John Cena as the U.S. President and former movie star, and Priyanka as MI6’s top intelligence agent.

Described as a fast-paced action-comedy, the movie explores how the rival leaders of the U.S. and the UK are forced to join forces after becoming the target of a powerful foreign adversary. With global stakes hanging in the balance, they must rely on each other—and their respective agents—to stop an imminent global conspiracy. ‘Mine’: Priyanka Chopra Shares Loved-Up Picture With Hubby Nick Jonas (See Photo).

'Heads Of States' Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The cast also includes Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle, and Paddy Considine in pivotal roles. The film reunites Elba and Cena after their collaboration in 2021's The Suicide Squad. Heads of State boasts a stellar technical team with Steven Price composing the score, Ben Davis handling cinematography, and Tom Harrison-Read as the editor.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is also gearing up for her return to Telugu cinema with SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated project SSMB29, starring opposite Mahesh Babu. This marks her comeback to Tollywood after her 2002 appearance in Apuroopam. With Heads of State, PeeCee adds yet another exciting chapter to her international journey, proving she’s unstoppable on both sides of the globe.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2025 01:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).