Washington [US], June 30 (ANI): Former Disney star Kyle Massey, who starred as Cory Baxter in 'That's So Raven' and 'Cory in the House' in the 2000s, is facing a felony charge in Washington state for communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

According to People magazine, Massey was sued by a 13-year-old girl in 2019 for allegedly sending explicit text messages, images and videos to her phone, though the case was later dismissed.

The felony charge, filed in King County on June 14, stems from the same accusations detailed in the 2019 lawsuit.

The plaintiff alleged in the complaint that she met Massey at Universal Studios when she was four years old and stayed in touch because she wanted to pursue a career in entertainment.

She said that she reached out to Massey in November 2018 about auditioning for a role in a reboot of 'Cory in the House', and during subsequent conversations, he was informed that she was in eighth grade.

Recent court filing suggests that Massey allegedly sent her pornographic content, knowing she was underage, between December 2018 and January 2019. Days after the lawsuit against him was filed in 2019, Massey denied the allegations. The suit says the girl is suing Massey for at least USD 1.5 million.

Massey, in a statement, via his attorney Lee A. Hutton said, "No child should ever be exposed to sexually explicit materials and I unequivocally and categorically deny any alleged misconduct."

Speaking about the lawsuit, his statement further continued, "In early 2019, Plaintiff's attorneys demanded USD 1.5M threatening to go public to destroy my career if I did not comply. My family and I rejected this extortion attempt because I have faith that the legal process will reveal the truth."

According to court documents, Massey failed to show for his arraignment on Monday in King's County. His representatives did not return Variety's request for comment. (ANI)

