New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Actor Kalki Koechlin reflected on her French roots, basking in the couture showcase by Amit Aggarwal. The 'Nesippaya' star took over the narrator's duty at the fashion show, where she raised a bilingual toast in both French and English.

"It's great to be in union with the show's theme that follows an Indo-French connection. I feel wonderful to have this unique heritage in common," Kalki told ANI.

She also opened up about her love for celebrating Christmas, something which she makes her feel connected to her origins.

The actor was full of praise for designer Amit Aggarwal, as she added, "I have always loved his work, especially the fact that he uses these very interesting textures like metal in his work. I think he always has a very magical quality to his outfits, which looks like princesses from the future."

Describing fashion as a "form of art", Kalki went on to share her own style mantra and said, "Express yourself through your clothes. Let yourself be free and comfortable at the same time."

During the conversation, Kalki shared details about her upcoming project titled 'Bhay - The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery'. The project was announced earlier this year, with a mysterious trailer.

The series is based on the true story of India's first paranormal investigator, Gaurav Tiwari. When he dies under mysterious circumstances, sceptical author Ankita embarks on a quest to uncover the truth behind his life and death, delving into the world of the supernatural and questioning her own beliefs along the way, Amazon stated.

Besides Kalki Koechlin, the show also features Karan Tacker, Danish Sood, and Saloni Batra.

"We are hoping it will come up very soon. Actually we have finished shooting," she said.

Release details about 'Bhay - The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery' are yet to be revealed. (ANI)

