Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): As the country celebrates Teachers' Day on Saturday, several Bollywood actors including Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Dharmendra Deol, Kajol and Arjun Rampal recalled their memories associated with the day, and extended heart-warming wishes to their fans over social media.

Veteran actor Hema Malini extended greetings on the occasion on Twitter. She noted, "Today is former President Dr S Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary, which is celebrated nationwide as Teacher's Day. We honour and thank all our teachers & gurus who have been guiding us in our lives in whichever field - education, sports, yoga or in spiritual aspects."

Also Read | Anna Faris Quits TV Show Mom After Seven Seasons to ‘Pursue New Opportunities’.

Taking a walk down the memory lane, actor Anupam Kher shared a monochromatic picture from his primary school days on Instagram. The picture shows the students sitting along with the teacher for the formal class photograph. Alongside the snap, Kher penned a detailed note, remembering his teachers.

He noted, "Shikshak aur sadak donon ek jaise hote hain..khud jahaan hain vaheen par rahate hain ..magar doosaron ko unakee manzil tak pahuncha hee dete hain. ye mere primary school ki tasveer hai... aur is tasveer mein hamaaree hed mistres mrs bajaaj aur hamaaree class teachar suneeta madam hai. Inhen,un tamaam teachers aur meree sabase badee teachers 'zindagee' ko mera shat shat pranaam jinhonne mere jeevan ko hamesha saty aur parishram kee raah par chalane kee seekh dee. "

Also Read | Sunny Deol, Gurdaspur MP, Meets Pathankot SSP to Talk About the Attack on Suresh Raina’s Family, Tweets ‘I Am With the Family’.

Sharing a clip from his movies where he essayed the role of a teacher, Dharmendra Deol dedicated a video on Twitter to all the students. Alongside the video, he noted, " With love to the students."

Veteran singer Asha Bhonsle acknowledged the creators of knowledge and wisdom and extended teachers day greetings on Twitter. She noted, "Acknowledging the creators of knowledge & wisdom today, who give us the stepping stones of our lives. Teachers lay down the foundations for our character, outlook & temperament in life & we should be ever grateful to them @PMOIndia."

Missing his mom on teachers' day, actor Arjun Rampal posted on Instagram a throwback picture with his mother and penned an emotional note dedicated to her. He noted, "Today on teachers day, I really miss my Mom. She sacrificed her whole life selflessly for the betterment of her children. Impacted in the best way hundreds of other children's lives, who were her students."

Noting that his mom was an English Literature and History teacher, Rampal added, "An English literature and history teacher, her stories, love and determination keeps me strong today. Her graceful battle with cancer, taught me never to give up. Have to admit, was a bit awkward for me to sit in her class then, but would love to turn back the clock. #happyteachersday #mymommyhero."

By posting a family picture, actor Kajol extended Teachers' day wishes on Instagram. She noted, "From everything that we learn, what stays with us is what we get from our family. Here's to my closets clan who've taught me great values of life...#HappyTeachersDay2020."

Preity Zinta shared on Instagram, a throwback picture with her late acting teacher. Alongside the picture, she noted, "Remembering all those teachers that shaped me and my career today. One such person was Mr Kundan Shah. On teachers day today, I'd like to Thank Mr Shah for inspiring me, guiding me, helping me and for pushing me to become a better actor. For someone who had no formal training in acting, working with Mr Shah was a Master class. I will forever be indebted to him. May his soul rest in peace. I love you Mr Shah." Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country in the memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India's second President who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary.In 1962, the tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day began to honour Radhakrishnan and all teachers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)