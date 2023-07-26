Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are all set to come up with their much-awaited action drama film ‘Gadar 2.

Recently, Sunny Deol shared the trailer on Instagram and captioned it, “Apne parivaar aur desh ke liye, ek baar phir se Gadar machayega Tara Singh! On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, presenting you all with #Gadar2Trailer. Trailer is out now! (Link in bio) #Gadar2 aa rahi hai bade parde par lagane iss Independence Day! Cinemas mein 11th August se.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvKbx3jNJVu/

With amazing performances and powerful dialogues, and the iconic hand pump, the three-minute-long trailer showcases Tara Singh and Sakeena's legacy, set amidst the tumultuous ‘Crush India Movement’ of 1971 and Tara Singh going all the way to Pakistan to save his kid, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma) from the Pakistani Army.

At the trailer launch of the movie on Wednesday in Mumbai, Sunny and Amisha received a grand welcome. The duo arrived at the event dressed as their characters Tara Singh and Sakeena.

Sunny wore a saffron kurta paired with white pyjamas, a black blazer and a beige turban, Ameesha was seen wearing a red sharara outfit.

Several pictures and videos from the event went viral on social media in which the co-stars could be seen posing in front of a truck.

In the videos, both actors could be seen getting a grand welcome at the event with dhol beats.

As the beats got intense Sunny and Ameesha performed bhangra in front of the paps.https://twitter.com/JadolyaNews/status/1684222765367283716Along with them, actor Utkarsh Sharma, director Anil Sharma and the other team members of ‘Gadar 2’ were also present at the trailer launch.

Talking about the film Sunny Deol said, ‘’I am highly grateful to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and I assure you that Gadar 2 will deliver double the action, emotions, and entertainment’’.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Before releasing the official teaser online, the makers of the film attached the teaser with 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' which was re-released in the theatres on June 9.

Director Anil Sharma said, ‘’ We are excited about bringing back a story that epitomizes patriotism, intense action, a heartwarming father-son bond, and a love story that transcends all boundaries’’.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar has lent his voice in the movie.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the film’s teaser, and the songs- ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’ and ‘Khairiyat’ which received massive responses from the audience.

The original song ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’ was sung by music maestros Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, the new version of the song is recreated and rearranged by Mithoon. Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava was originally composed by Uttam Singh and the lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi.

‘Khairiyat’ is composed by Mithoon, written by Sayeed Quadri and sung by Arijit Singh. The original song was sung by music maestros Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, the new version of the song is recreated and rearranged by Mithoon. Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava was initially composed by Uttam Singh and the lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi.

The epic tale of patriotism, love and sacrifice of Tara and Sakeena broke multiple records back in 2001. Now, the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with the film's second instalment. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11. 'Gadar 2' will have a big Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'.

‘OMG:2’ are all set to unveil the second song of the film ‘Har Har Mahadev’ on July 27. In the song’s poster, Akshay could be seen striking a pose while looking straight into the camera, with ash on his face, hair and whole body. The trailer of the movie has not been released yet. (ANI)

