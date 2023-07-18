After the teaser, the makers of the upcoming action drama film Gadar 2 on Tuesday launched a full video of their second song "Khairiyat". Taking to Instagram, Zee Music Company shared the song video featuring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. In the video, Sunny Deol (Tara Singh) is seen in the video reading a letter while riding on top of a bus. Ameesha (Sakeena) prays for her kid at home. On the other side, their grown-up son Utkarsh (Charanjeet) recalls the pleasant times he had with his family. Sharing the video, they captioned it, “Khairiyat, woh jazbaat hai jiska ehsaas family ke saath hone se hota hai. #Khairiyat song out now.” Gadar 2 Teaser: Sunny Deol Returns As Tara Singh in the Anticipated Sequel (Watch Video).

Check Out The Song Here:

"Khairiyat" is composed by Mithoon, written by Sayeed Quadri and sung by Arijit Singh. Bringing back the magic and nostalgia of Tara and Sakina’s love story, the makers recently rearranged the iconic chartbuster, "Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava". In no time the song started trending across various social media platforms and garnered tremendous love and appreciation from the fans. The song is choreographed by highly skilled, Shabina Khan.

The original song was sung by music maestros Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, the new version of the song is recreated and rearranged by Mithoon. "Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava" was initially composed by Uttam Singh and the lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi. The teaser of Gadar 2, hints that the story begins right from where the story ended in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and the fans could also hear a sad version of the song Ghar Aaja Pardesi. The film's portrayal of the partition of India and its impact on people's lives struck a chord with the audience. Gadar 2 Song 'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava': Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Recreated Romantic Track Takes Us Back in Time (Watch Video).

The epic tale of patriotism, love and sacrifice of Tara and Sakeena broke multiple records back in 2001. Now, the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with the film's second instalment. Gadar 2 will have a big Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.