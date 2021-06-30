Washington [US], June 30 (ANI): Hollywood actor Gal Gadot, widely known for playing the lead role in 'Wonder Woman' franchise, welcomed her third child with husband Jaron Varsano.

The much-in-love couple was blessed with a baby girl and they took to Instagram to share the happy news.

Gadot posted an adorable family picture on the photo-sharing application, which features the actor with her husband and their daughters in a bed together. The actor also revealed her little one's name in the caption.

The photo features Gadot and Varsano, along with their two older daughters, Alma Versano, and Maya Varsano. Alma can be seen cradling the newborn, Daniella.

She wrote, "My sweet family. I couldn't be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I'm sending all of you love and health. GG."

Celebrities including Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kate Hudson were among those congratulating Gadot on social media with the actor's former 'Fast and Furious' co-star Ludacris writing, "Three gurls huh."

Varsano also shared the baby news on his Instagram account on Tuesday. "And now we are [five] So happy and grateful," he wrote. "My dear wife is a lioness!! So thankful and humbled by your powers."

Gadot and Varsano tied the knot in 2008, reported People magazine.

The actor revealed that she was expecting again in a March 1 Instagram post, sharing a beautiful family photo, writing along with the snap, "Here we go again," as her husband placed his hand on her baby bump.

While on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in April, Gadot shared how she told her two kids about the pregnancy, explaining that Alma had previously received the pregnancy talk before Maya's birth, but Maya was "super curious about how the baby got in there" and "how she is gonna come out."

"So we explained the PG way, you know, 'Mommy and Daddy had a big hug, Papa planted a seed in Mommy's tummy,' " she said. "So we're doing this, the birds and bees, how we know it."

She also told Kimmel about how she and Varsano initially told their girls that they would be welcoming an additional family member.

"At the beginning ... we did a whole thing. We got them cupcakes and we got [a] cupcake for each member of the family, including the dog," said Gadot. "And then there was one cupcake left and I told them, 'Do you know who this cupcake belongs to?' " After her daughters began guessing various family members, Gadot said she then pointed to her stomach, which prompted Alma to scream in dismay. "But then she got used to the idea, and now she's super, super excited," Gadot added.

For Father's Day earlier this month, Gadot wrote in her Instagram tribute to her husband, "Babe, we won the jackpot with you as the greatest dad in the world!"

"You give our girls the perfect example of how a man should behave and the love and patience you show them is endless," the star continued.

She added, "The unconditional support you give them and the knowing they will never walk alone 'cause you always got their back are such a strong base to who they will grow up to be. My love for you grows bigger every day, seeing you inspire them, teaching them, challenging them, loving them, I know they will become the amazing women we dream they will be. Thank you for being the dad that you are, more to come."

Gadot was last seen in 'Wonder Woman 1984' and Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' cut. She will next feature in the Netflix film 'Red Notice'. Gadot will star in the movie with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

She also has 'Irena Sendler', 'Cleopatra' and 'Wonder Woman 3' in the pipeline. (ANI)

