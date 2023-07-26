Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy have been blessed with a baby boy and a girl. The actor shared this news with her fans through an Instagram post.

She shared an announcement note which reads, “Twice blessed…We have been blessed with a baby boy and a girl...Arrived...July 25…Hearts brimming with joy and gratitude, we joyously announce the start of our journey as a family of four! Thankful for all the love and blessings.Gautam and Pankhuri” Along with the announcement, she wrote in the caption, “As we embrace this new chapter as a family of four, we are filled with heartfelt gratitude for the love and blessings showered upon us.” Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy Blessed With Twins; Actors Share Their Heartfelt Gratitude on Insta (View Post).

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pankhuri Awasthy Rode (@pankhuri313)

Her post received many congratulatory messages from industry friends and fans. ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee commented, “Congratulations Gautam & pankhuri” Mohsin Khan wrote, “Mubaaarak” ‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’ actor Meera Deosthale mentioned, “Congratulations @pankhuri313 @rodegautam best news…wishing the little munchkins good health and lots of blessings Other actors including Hiba Nawab, Divyanka Tripathi, Aamir Ali, Rohit Purohit, and others also congratulated the couple.

One of the fans commented, "Welcome to the world, little babies. Know that you are loved by all"

The couple shared the good news of becoming parents on their Instagram handles. Pankhuri wrote in the caption along with the video, “Our family is growing and as we embrace this new phase and prepare ourselves to don these new roles, we seek your blessings and best wishes !” In another post, she informed about twins and wrote in the caption, “We made a wish and two came true “Double the love, double the joy, thank you everyone for being a part of our celebration, we’re so grateful..#twins #babyshower #gratefulheart”

Gautam and Pankhuri tied the knot in February 2018. The two met on the sets of the mythological show Suryaputra Karn. After 5 years of marital bliss, they are all set to embrace parenthood.