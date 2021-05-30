Television actress Jennifer Winget is a stunner on as well as off screen. The beauty who has a legion of fans had started her acting career at an early age of 12 as a child artist in a film titled Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya. Later, she bagged many shows and that's what made her a household name. Today, Winget is among the most loved TV actresses who enjoy a massive fan following on social media. Her professional portfolio is full of iconic TV serials. And so, as the actress turns a year older on May 30, 2020, we thought of listing top 5 memorable roles from her small-screen career which echoes ‘she’s a pro’. Jennifer Winget Has The Perfect 14 Step Guide On What To Do During Self-Isolation, Asks 'Be My Quarantine?' (View Posts).

Be it taking up the role of a doctor in Dill Mill Gayye, Kumud in Saraswatichandra to Maya in her latest one Beyhadh 2, she’s shown all shades of acting and proved that’s what versatility is all about. So, without further, ado let’s get started. Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget Finally Breaks Her Silence On Her Exit From The Show, READ What She Has To Say (View Post).

Dill Mill Gayye (2009)

Jennifer's emotional as well as fun acting as Dr. Riddhima Gupta in the television show Dill Mill Gayye made her an instant hit and how. She was seen opposite her former husband Karan Singh Grover and their chemistry was the highlight of the show.

Saraswatichandra (2013)

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Jennifer was seen as Kumud in this Gujarati family-based drama. Her screen aura and of course the unusual storyline won hearts. In this, she was seen opposite Gautam Rode. Code M Review: Jennifer Winget As A Military Lawyer Is At Her Finest In Unmasking The Indian Army Secrets.

Beyhadh (2016)

This daily soap was quite a different take from the regular saas-bahu sagas and showed Winget in a negative role. She was paired opposite Kushal Tandon and portrayed the role of Maya whose obsession and possessiveness with her husband led to a messier marriage.

Bepannah (2018)

Aditya (Harshad Chopra) and Zoya (Jennifer) after the demise of their better halves come across some truths about their no more spouses. However, they fall in love with each other and get married despite all odds. The show went off air with just 200 episodes and fans were disappointed with it as the plot was unique and how.

Beyhadh 2 (2019)

Starring Shivin Narang and Jennifer, this was basically part two of the serial with a new plot. Winget as Maya Jaisingh in this one gets betrayed by the man she loves. And so filled with hatred, she decides to take revenge by destroying the one thing he holds dear - his family.

That's it, guys. These are some of the roles Jennifer portrayed on TV and the rest is history. So, tell us which character of Jennifer Winget from the above is your favourite. Is it Kumud, Zoya or Maya? Here's wishing the television A-lister a happy birthday. Stay tuned!

