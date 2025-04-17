Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Actor Genelia Deshmukh posted an adorable birthday wish for 'Bommarillu' co-star Siddharth.

On Thursday, Genelia took to Instagram Story where she shared a throwback picture with the birthday boy and wrote a heartfelt birthday wish, "Happy birthday my friend @WorldofSiddharth. Hope you having a super special day. And in all these years since we don't have pictures together--I am glad we at least have our film photoshoots."

'Bommarillu', released in 2006, was remade in Tamil as Santosh Subramaniam, with Jayam Ravi and Genelia in the lead roles.

Directed by Bhaskar, the film won several awards and accolades, such as the Golden Nandi Award.

His wife and actress Aditi Rao Hydari also shared a warm and loving message to mark the special day of her "favourite human."

On Thursday, Aditi took to her Instagram to share a series of adorable pictures and heap praises on the birthday boy.

The first picture in her post was a black-and-white image of the couple smiling for the camera. Other pictures showed Siddharth posing with their pets and the couple enjoying time together on a vacation.

Calling him her "personal unicorn," the actress added a note that read, "Happy birthday to my personal unicorn. My endless subscription to laughter, love, and entertainment. My favourite human, playmate, travel buddy, animal whisperer, actor, filmmaker, music maker, singer, reluctant dancer, photographer, food-order king, cook, production genius, general genius. Never a dull second with this byoot. You deserve every blessing eternally. My Siddhu, bestest."

Siddharth was last seen in the Tamil drama Test, where he shared screen space with R Madhavan and Nayanthara. (ANI)

