Jurassic World Rebirth, the seventh film in the Jurassic Park franchise and the first in what could mark the beginning of a new trilogy, is set to land in cinemas on July 2, 2025. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film departs from the plots of the Jurassic World trilogy - though still set in the same universe - and returns the franchise to its island-based horror roots. It teases new dinosaurs, or rather, new experimental breeds of familiar species. The film stars Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, and Ed Skrein. ‘Jurassic World - Rebirth’ Trailer: Thrilling New Chapter of Dinosaurs Unfolds in Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey Film.

A behind-the-scenes teaser for Jurassic World Rebirth has been released, featuring cast members, director Gareth Edwards, and screenwriter David Koepp (who also penned the original Jurassic Park screenplay) discussing how they aim to bring the tone closer to the original 1993 classic. Koepp also confirms an exciting detail that had been rumoured for a while: Jurassic World Rebirth will finally include the infamous raft scene from Michael Crichton’s novel - a scene that was notably left out of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park.

Watch the BTS Teaser of 'Jurassic World Rebirth':

The BTS teaser offers a glimpse of this very scene, seemingly focusing on a shipwrecked family of three - played by Garcia-Rulfo, Blaise, and Audrina Miranda - who experience a harrowing encounter involving a T-Rex attempting to attack the father underwater.

What Is the Raft Scene in 'Jurassic Park'?

One of the most thrilling sequences in Michael Crichton's novel - largely omitted from Spielberg’s film adaptation - involves Dr Alan Grant and the kids, Lex and Tim, as they attempt to navigate the park via a river. They travel downstream on a raft, only to be pursued by a T-Rex through the water. The chase culminates at a waterfall, where the dinosaur nearly catches the children before the raft plunges over the edge, though the main characters survive the fall. It's a terrifying and iconic moment in the book.

Why Was the Scene Cut from the Original Film?

Though the raft sequence featured in early drafts of Jurassic Park, it was eventually scrapped - possibly after partial filming. Reports suggest Spielberg deemed it too ambitious and costly to execute with the animatronics available at the time, especially for underwater scenes. In fact, his decision was influenced by his prior experience directing Jaws, where technical issues with the mechanical shark forced him to keep it largely offscreen - a creative choice that ultimately heightened the film’s suspense. ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’: From Quetzalcoatlus to Tyrannosaurus Rex; Meet the 7 Dinosaurs Ready to Unleash Apocalyptic Terror in Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali’s Film.

In an interview with Cinemablend, David Koepp recalled, "There was a sequence with the river and the Rex and the kids. But (Spielberg) thumbed past it and said, 'Oh, we’re not gonna do this.' It was cut very early on. There was so much that was going to be challenging and difficult, and had yet to be figured out technologically in that movie. The idea of adding water to that… it was gonna be hard enough. That made Mr Jaws very nervous."

A Similar Scene in 'Jurassic Park III'

Although Jurassic World Rebirth will officially debut the raft scene on screen, Jurassic Park III did attempt a comparable sequence. In its third act, Alan Grant and the Kirby family attempt an escape via riverboat. While they initially encounter herbivores, they’re soon attacked by the film’s main antagonist - the Spinosaurus, which replaced the T-Rex in that film. The scene builds enough tension as the heroes try to escape the jaws of a hungry Spino, but doesn’t feature a waterfall like the novel.

'Jurassic Park III' Riverboat Scene

Interestingly, Universal Studios’ Jurassic Park ride - particularly the Jurassic World version of the attraction - draws inspiration from this iconic raft scene, complete with a dramatic waterfall drop.

'Jurassic World The Ride'

Let’s see how Gareth Edwards handles this long-awaited moment in Jurassic World Rebirth, and whether he can finally deliver the high-stakes river chase fans have been waiting for since 1993.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2025 10:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).