Mumbai [Maharashtra], May 31 (ANI): Actor Genelia Deshmukh seemed to be in a fun and chirpy mood as she shared her video on Instagram dancing on the streets with none other than Bollywood's greatest villain, Shakti Kapoor.

In the light-hearted video, Genelia can be seen lip-syncing to the words, "Suun, pani-puri khaane chale?" to Shakti Kapoor, in response to which the actor started matching the lyrics to the Dabang 2 track, 'Fevicol se' which says, "Mei toh kab se huun ready taiyaar, patale saiyaan miss call se."

Also Read | Noah Cyrus Hilariously Recreates Paparazzi Video of Her and Miley Cyrus. – Latest Tweet by Pop Crave.

Both danced on the tunes of the Kareena Kapoor song and seemed to be enjoying the moment. Genelia captioned the video as, "Reel fun time with Crime master Gogo! Legendary @shaktikapoor."

The 'Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na' actress was wearing a tangerine coloured jacket with a black zip in the middle and paired it with white shorts. She chose to wear white sneakers, having a multi-colured lining on the outsole. Genelia let her hair, cut in bangs loose, sporting a no-makeup look.

Also Read | The Inside Outtakes: Bo Burnham Releases Deleted Scenes From His Comedy Special.

Shakti Kapoor was seen in casual wear, sporting an olive tinted shirt with a half-jacket of the same colour. He had black trousers on him coupled with blue sneakers and a graphic cap. A pair of off-white glasses completed his look.

Meanwhile, Genelia after completing filming for 'Mister Mummy' has started working on a new project titled 'Trial Period'.' Trial Period' is being helmed by Aleya Sen. Manav Kaul is also a part of the film. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)