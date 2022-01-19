Washington [US], January 19 (ANI): The filming of Julia Roberts and George Clooney's romantic comedy 'Ticket to Paradise' has been paused due to COVID-19 concerns.

A source close to the Universal Pictures production confirmed to People magazine that filming "has been temporarily suspended" due to the virus, "and will recommence at a later date."

According to Variety, the pause in production is due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Australian state of Queensland, where the movie was being shot.

Roberts and Clooney have reportedly flown back to the United States for the time being, sources told the outlet.

In 'Ticket to Paradise', Roberts and Clooney play a divorced couple who travel to Bali to prevent their daughter from getting married. The two Oscar winners have previously worked together on 'Ocean's Eleven' and 'Money Monster'.

'Ticket to Paradise' also stars Kaitlyn Dever and Billie Lourd, who recently opened up on Instagram about working in Australia while mourning the five-year anniversary of mom Carrie Fisher's death.

The film is being directed by Ol Parker of 'Mamma Mia' fame.

The upcoming romantic-comedy is the latest film to get the yellow light as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, joining productions that previously paused due to COVID-19 like 'Jurassic World: Dominion', 'The Batman' and 'Mission: Impossible 7'. Universal had initially scheduled 'Ticket to Paradise' to release in theatres on September 30, 2022, but the studio has since moved it to October 21, 2022. (ANI)

