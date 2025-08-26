Los Angeles [US], August 26 (ANI): There's a great update for the fans of 'Gilmore Girls'.

Marking the 25th anniversary of the popular sitcom, the makers announced the documentary adaptation of the drama.

'Searching For Stars Hollow' is in the works with stars Kelly Bishop, Jared Padalecki and Chad Michael Murray, among others, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Searching For Stars Hollow, from Ink On Paper Studios, is set to examine "the beloved show's role in American cultural history," per a press release, as well as include never-before-seen interviews with cast members and behind-the-scenes stories from crew members, writers and directors.

The documentary will also feature interviews with Keiko Agena (Lane Kim), Sally Struthers (Babette Dell), Liz Torres (Miss Patty), Emily Kuroda (Mrs. Kim), Rose Abdoo (Gypsy), Kathleen Wilhoite (Liz Danes), Matt Jones (Morgan), Grant Lee Phillips (the town troubadour), director Jamie Babbit, writer and producer Stan Zimmerman, casting directors Jami Rudofsky and Mara Casey, and Kevin T Porter, host of the Gilmore Guys podcast.

Gilmore Girls, which ran from 2000-07, revolved around the relationship between a thirtysomething single mother, Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham), and her teen daughter, Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), living in the fictional town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut. Melissa McCarthy, Scott Patterson, Sean Gunn and the late Edward Herrmann also starred in the Amy Sherman-Palladino-created dramedy. (ANI)

