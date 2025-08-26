Param Sundari, produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, marks the first collaboration between Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film follows Param, a Delhi boy played by Sidharth, who travels to Kerala and falls in love with Sundari, a half-Malayali, half-Tamil girl portrayed by Janhvi. The supporting cast includes Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker, and Manjot Singh. ‘Param Sundari’ Song ‘Pardesiya’ Out: Sidharth Malhotra Says ‘It’s Been One of My Personal Favourite Love Songs to Shoot’ (Watch Video).

The film has already created buzz for its unconventional pairing, as well as its soundtrack highlight Pardesiya, composed by Sachin–Jigar and sung by Sonu Nigam and Krishnakali Saha. Param Sundari is releasing in theatres on August 29.

Can 'Param Sundari' Deliver a Hit for Its Leads?

Maddock Films is on a successful run following the blockbuster performances of Stree 2 and Chhaava. Expectations are high to see if Param Sundari can follow suit – especially since both leads are in desperate need of a box office success in Hindi Cinema.

Watch the Trailer of 'Param Sundari':

Sidharth Malhotra has not had a proper theatrical hit since Kapoor & Sons in 2016. His biggest success remains Ek Villain (2014). Since 2016, he has released eight films, with only Ittefaq and Marjaavaan performing as average grossers, while the rest underperformed. His most acclaimed work in recent years, Shershaah (2021), was a direct-to-OTT release opposite his future wife, Kiara Advani. Well, we can say at least that turned out to be a personal blockbuster for him!

Sidharth Malhotra Box Office Record (In India)

1. Student Of The Year (2012) - INR 70 crore - Semi-Hit

2. Hasee Toh Phasee (2014) - INR 37.4 crore - Average

3. Ek Villain (2014) - INR 105.62 crore - Super Hit

4. Brothers (2015) - INR 82.47 crore - Flop

5. Kapoor & Sons (2016) - INR 73.29 crore - Hit

6. Baar Baar Dekho (2016) - INR 31.24 crore - Flop

7. A Gentleman (2017) - INR 20.59 crore - Flop

8. Ittefaq (2017) - INR 30.21 crore - Average

9. Aiyaary (2018) - INR 18.22 crore - Flop

10. Jabariya Jodi (2019) - INR 16.33 crore - Flop

11. Marjaavaan (2019) - INR 47.78 crore - Average

12. Thank God (2022) - INR 34.89 crore - Flop

13. Yodha (2024) - INR 32.45 crore - Flop

Janhvi Kapoor, meanwhile, has struggled to find a hit in Hindi cinema since her debut in Dhadak (2018), which was considered a semi-hit. Her strongest box office performance came in Telugu with Devara Part 1, though it barely broke even due to its large budget. Her best-reviewed film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, was also released directly on OTT. ‘Param Sundari’: Christian Group Expresses Disappointment Over Scene Featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor Flirting Inside Church, Demands Makers To Remove the Part.

Janhvi Kapoor Box Office Record (In India) - Bollywood

1. Dhadak - INR 74.19 crore - Semi-Hit

2. Roohi - INR 23.25 crore - Flop

3. Mili - INR 2.24 crore - Flop

4. Mr & Mrs Mahi - INR 36.28 crore - Flop

5. Ulajh - INR 8.30 crore - Flop

With no major Hindi releases alongside it, Param Sundari holds a prime spot this week. Its youthful vibe may attract college audiences while the family-friendly romance could broaden its reach over the opening weekend. The budget is estimated at INR 45–60 crore, though an official figure has not been confirmed.

Given that War 2 underperformed just weeks ago, Param Sundari won’t face significant competition from residual business. What it needs most is a reception that leans at least mildly positive from opening day reviews. If that happens, Param Sundari might just prove to be the much-needed lucky charm for both its stars.

