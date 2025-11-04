Washington DC [US], November 4 (ANI): Hollywood veteran Glenn Close shared her surprise at how well Fatal Attraction holds up decades later after rewatching it with Kim Kardashian and co-stars from All's Fair during a private screening at Kris Jenner's home.

Close has reflected on her experience of rewatching her 1987 psychological thriller, Fatal Attraction, with Kim Kardashian and fellow cast members from their upcoming legal drama, All's Fair, as reported by People.

Also Read | Fan Murder Case: Karnataka Court Frames Charges Against Actor Darshan, 16 Others; Accused Plead Innocence.

While working on Ryan Murphy's new series, the group - including Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts, and Teyana Taylor - held a special screening of the iconic film at Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner's house. Jenner, who serves as an executive producer on All's Fair, hosted the event after Kardashian confessed she had never seen Fatal Attraction.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Close said revisiting the film after so many years was a revelation. "I shocked myself," she admitted. "It was wonderful to realise that the movie holds up incredibly well. In fact, I think there's almost a whole cultural shift since that movie came out. It was a very special evening."

Also Read | '18 Years and Still an All-Time Favourite': Akshay Kumar Recreates His Iconic 'Ek Uncha Lamba Kad' With Disha Patani in 'Welcome to the Jungle', Fondly Remembers 'Queen Katrina' (Watch Video).

Kardashian, amused by the film's style and intensity, reportedly reacted with: "It was insane, from the outfits to the boobs to the--," prompting Close to interject playfully, "I like that she says outfits first." Close also revealed that she has a habit of keeping her wardrobe from her projects. "If [Kim] could see my closet at home, I don't even know what her reaction would be," she joked. "Every time I walk into my closet, I think of her," People reported.

The cast shared laughs over Kris Jenner dozing off during the film and joked about missing their chance to prank-call Close's Fatal Attraction co-star Michael Douglas. "Glenn was drunk -- why didn't we take her phone?!" Kardashian quipped.

Reflecting on the evening, Kardashian said it was "so fun to hear commentary" from Close about which scenes made her anxious or excited. Sarah Paulson described Close as a "mentor figure" to the cast, adding, "We were all a little in awe that we were having this experience getting to watch and work with her."

Niecy Nash-Betts praised Close's "wicked sense of humor," while Teyana Taylor affectionately nicknamed her "Mamacita," inspired by Love Island USA, according to People.

All's Fair, which features Close as the sharp-witted attorney Dina Standish, premieres on Hulu on November 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)