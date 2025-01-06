Los Angeles (California) [US], January 6 (ANI): The 2025 Golden Globe Awards, held on Sunday night (early Monday morning in India), celebrated the best in film and television, with several standout performances and films taking home the coveted honours.

Among the big winners of the evening were 'Emilia Perez', 'The Brutalist', 'Shogun', 'Hack', and 'Baby Reindeer', along with celebrated actors such as Zoe Saldana, Fernanda Torres, Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Jean Smart, and Jeremy Allen White, all of whom were recognized for their exceptional performances.

In the film categories, 'Emilia Perez' was one of the night's most lauded films, winning both Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Non-English Language Film.

Zoe Saldana earned Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film, while the track 'El Mal' secured the Best Original Song award for 'Emilia Perez'.

'The Brutalist' emerged as the Best Motion Picture - Drama, with Brady Corbet winning Best Director and Adrien Brody being named Best Actor in a Drama.

Meanwhile, Flow took home Best Animated Film, and Wicked was honoured with the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

In television, 'Shogun' claimed the prize for Best Drama Series, with performances by Anna Sawai, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Tadanobu Asano earning them individual accolades.

'Hack' won Best TV Series - Musical or Comedy, with Jean Smart also receiving the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy.

The limited series category saw 'Baby Reindeer' win Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television, with Jessica Gunning winning for her performance.

Additionally, Ali Wong was honoured for Best Stand-Up Performance on Television for her special 'Ali Wong: Single Lady'.

Several other remarkable performances were celebrated throughout the evening.

Fernanda Torres won Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for her role in 'I'm Still Here', while Adrien Brody was named Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his performance in 'The Brutalist'.

Sebastian Stan earned Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for 'A Different Man', and Demi Moore was recognized for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her role in 'The Substance'.

On the television side, 'Shogun' stars Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada were honoured as Best Actress and Best Actor in a TV Drama, respectively.

'Hacks' Jean Smart and 'The Bear's Jeremy Allen White received awards in their respective categories for Best Female Actor and Best Male Actor in a TV Series - Musical or Comedy.

In limited series categories, Jodie Foster and Colin Farrell won for their roles in 'True Detective: Night Country' and 'The Penguin'.

The evening also featured the presentation of two prestigious honorary awards: Viola Davis received the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Ted Danson accepted the Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Gala, a special ceremony held on Friday.

This marked the second Golden Globes since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was replaced by a more diverse group of voters from around the world, following the acquisition of HFPA assets by Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The awards ceremony, hosted by Nikki Glaser, recognized talent across 27 categories in film and television. The 82nd annual Golden Globes aired live from the Beverly Hilton on CBS, Paramount+ and Lionsgate Play for Indian audiences. A full list of 2025 Golden Globes nominees and winners follows:

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Emilia Perez (Netflix) (WINNER)Anora (Neon)Challengers (Amazon MGM Studios)A Real Pain (Searchlight Pictures)The Substance (Mubi)Wicked (Universal Pictures)

Best Motion Picture - Drama

The Brutalist (A24) (WINNER)A Complete Unknown (Searchlight Pictures)Conclave (Focus Features)Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros. Pictures)Nickel Boys (Orion Pictures/Amazon Mgm Studios)September 5 (Paramount Pictures)

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Flow (Sideshow/Janus Films) (WINNER)Inside Out 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)Memoir of a Snail (IFC Films)Moana 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Netflix)The Wild Robot (Universal Pictures)

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Wicked (Universal Pictures) (WINNER)Alien: Romulus (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros. Pictures)Deadpool & Wolverine (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)Gladiator II (Paramount Pictures)Inside Out 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)Twisters (Universal Pictures)The Wild Robot (Universal Pictures)

Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language

Emilia Perez (Netflix) - France (WINNER)All We Imagine as Light (Sideshow / Janus Films) - France / India / Luxembourg / NetherlandsThe Girl With the Needle (Mubi) - Poland / Sweden / DenmarkI'm Still Here (Sony Pictures Classics) - BrazilThe Seed of the Sacred Fig (Neon) - Germany / France / IranVermiglio (Sideshow / Janus Films) - Italy

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here) (WINNER)Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl)Angelina Jolie (Maria)Nicole Kidman (Babygirl)Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door)Kate Winslet (Lee)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) (WINNER)Timothee Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)Daniel Craig (Queer)Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Demi Moore (The Substance) (WINNER)Amy Adams (Nightbitch)Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)Karla Sofia Gascon (Emilia Perez)Mikey Madison (Anora)Zendaya (Challengers)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Sebastian Stan (A Different Man) (WINNER)Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)Hugh Grant (Heretic)Gabriel LaBelle (Saturday Night)Jesse Plemons (Kinds of Kindness)Glen Powell (Hit Man)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Zoe Saldana (Emilia Perez) (WINNER)Selena Gomez (Emilia Perez)Ariana Grande (Wicked)Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)Margaret Qualley (The Substance)Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) (WINNER)Yura Borisov (Anora)Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)Denzel Washington (Gladiator II)

Best Director - Motion Picture

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist) (WINNER)Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez)Sean Baker (Anora)Edward Berger (Conclave)Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine as Light)

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Peter Straughan (Conclave) (WINNER)Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez)Sean Baker (Anora)Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold (The Brutalist)Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (Challengers) (WINNER)Volker Bertelmann (Conclave)Daniel Blumberg (The Brutalist)Kris Bowers (The Wild Robot)Clement Ducol, Camille (Emilia Perez)Hans Zimmer (Dune: Part Two)

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

"El Mal" - Emilia Perez; Music and Lyrics By: Clement Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard (WINNER)"Beautiful That Way" - The Last Showgirl; Music and Lyrics By: Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson"Compress / Repress" - Challengers; Music and Lyrics By: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino"Forbidden Road" - Better Man; Music and Lyrics By: Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek"Kiss the Sky" - The Wild Robot; Music and Lyrics By: Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi"Mi Camino" - Emilia Perez; Music and Lyrics By: Clement Ducol, Camille

Best Television Series - Drama

Shogun (FX/Hulu) (WINNER)The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)The Diplomat (Netflix)Mr and Mrs Smith (Prime Video)Slow Horses (Apple TV+)Squid Game (Netflix)

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Hacks (HBO/Max) (WINNER)Abbott Elementary (ABC)The Bear (FX/Hulu)The Gentlemen (Netflix)Nobody Wants This (Netflix)Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Baby Reindeer (Netflix) (WINNER)Disclaimer (Apple TV+)Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)The Penguin (HBO/Max)Ripley (Netflix)True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Anna Sawai (Shogun) (WINNER)Kathy Bates (Matlock)Emma D'Arcy (House of the Dragon)Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)Keira Knightley (Black Doves)Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun) (WINNER)Donald Glover (Mr and Mrs Smith)Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)Eddie Redmayne (The Day of the Jackal)Billy Bob Thornton (Landman)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Jean Smart (Hacks) (WINNER)Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) (WINNER)Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)Ted Danson (A Man on the Inside)Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)Jason Segel (Shrinking)Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country) (WINNER)Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)Sofia Vergara (Griselda)Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans)Kate Winslet (The Regime)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Colin Farrell (The Penguin) (WINNER)Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)Kevin Kline (Disclaimer)Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)Ewan McGregor (A Gentleman in Moscow)Andrew Scott (Ripley)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer) (WINNER)Liza Colon-Zayas (The Bear)Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)Dakota Fanning (Ripley)Allison Janney (The Diplomat)Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Tadanobu Asano (Shogun) (WINNER)Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)Harrison Ford (Shrinking)Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)Diego Luna (La Maquina)Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ali Wong (Ali Wong: Single Lady) (WINNER)Jamie Foxx (Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was)Nikki Glaser (Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die)Seth Meyers (Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking)Adam Sandler (Adam Sandler: Love You)Ramy Youssef (Ramy Youssef: More Feelings) (ANI)

