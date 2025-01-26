New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Marking India's 76th Republic Day, Google search engine unveiled a special doodle featuring a blend of wildlife and India's culture.

Created by Pune-based guest artist Rohan Dahotre, this doodle showcases various animals and India's traditional attires. It reflects virbant colours of India's different regions and the country's splendid diversity.

Republic Day marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950. After India's independence, Dr BR Ambedkar served as the chairperson of the Constitution Drafting Committee. He played a pivotal role in forming the Constitution that is followed by the citizens of India.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to people on the 76th Republic Day.

"Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India," PM Modi posted on X.

On Republic Day, India celebrates its military strength and cultural diversity with a grand parade at Kartavya Path. The annual Republic Day Parade is widely watched and attended. Attendees enjoy colorful, grand floats, and cultural performances from across the country, along with marches and formations by different contingents of the nation's armed forces.

The celebrations conclude on January 29 with the Beating Retreat ceremony. (ANI)

