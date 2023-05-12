Los Angeles [US], May 12 (ANI): Love watching Gordon Ramsay's 'Next Level Chef'? If yes, then there's good news for you.

Fox has ordered two more seasons of the show, Variety reported. The update was announced by Allison Wallach, Fox Entertainment's president of unscripted programming.

"Serving up two more orders of 'Next Level Chef' was an easy decision on the heels of an incredible sophomore season, propelled by its historic post-Super Bowl debut. Gordon has orchestrated a series that brilliantly demands skill and creativity in a tri-level pressure cooker, delivering high stakes, high drama and some of the most innovative cooking I've ever seen," Wallach added.

Ramsay also expressed happiness.

"I'm so thrilled that we'll be bringing two more seasons of Next Level Chef to Fox. It's the culinary gauntlet of cooking competition shows and we're excited to continue to raise the bar," he shared.

Ramsay is joined by fellow mentor chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais as they search nationwide for the best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars and everything in between. The chefs all face off against one another with the goal of winning the USD 250,000 grand prize and earning the title of Next Level Chef.

Seasons 3 and 4 will be produced by BiggerStage and Studio Ramsay on behalf of Studio Ramsay Global. Gordon Ramsay and Matt Cahoon serve as executive producers.

The second season ended on Thursday with San Francisco-based chef Tucker Ricchio winning the show. (ANI)

