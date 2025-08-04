Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI): Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej released his song 'We Are One (Raghupati Raghava)' on Monday, a day ahead of his birthday. He will turn 44 on August 5.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ricky Kej revealed details of his new song, writing that the making of the song took two years as it was filmed at various "sacred sites".

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan Shares Playful Banter With 'Jawan' Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra in Classic SRK Style, Thanks Him Twice (View Post).

The new song of Grammy winner Ricky Kej celebrates the "unity in diversity" and highlights the importance of spirituality in an individual's life.

While wishing 'Happy Birthday' to himself, the musician wrote, " Happy Birthday to me!! :-)Thrilled to release 'We Are One (Raghupati Raghava)' on my special day! A 2-year journey, filmed at various sacred sites.. This music video celebrates Unity in Diversity, highlighting the shared essence of all spiritual paths."

Also Read | Fact Check: Are Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh Expecting Their Third Child? Here's the Truth Behind Viral Pregnancy Photo of Power Couple on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DM72Gssgrk6/?

Recently, Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej, Masa Takumi, BRIT Award-nominated cellist Tina Guo, and Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi collaborated for the album 'GANDHI--Mantras of Compassion', a musical tribute to the life and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

The musical album assembles the voices and talents of over 200 artists worldwide to highlight Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence, peace, tolerance and environmental consciousness through music.

According to the press note shared by the album 'GANDHI' makers, the album is expected to serve as a poignant reminder that Gandhi's message remains as urgent and necessary today as ever.

"Mahatma Gandhi inspired generations of changemakers, from Martin Luther King Jr. to Nelson Mandela. This album is our humble offering to keep that flame alive. Music has the power to transcend boundaries, just as Gandhi's message did," said Ricky Kej, according to a press note.

The 'GANDHI--Mantras of Compassion' was released on July 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)