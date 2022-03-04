Washington [US], March 4 (ANI): Australian actor Hugh Jackman condoled the demise of legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne, who passed away on Friday at the age of 52.

From the sports fraternity to the film industry, everybody is in a state of great shock after hearing the news of the untimely demise of Australian iconic cricketer Shane Warne, who died of a suspected heart attack on Friday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, 'Logan' star Hugh Jackman shared a throwback picture with the late athlete from the time he promoted one of his films at the cricket grounds.

Sharing the snap, in which both of them could be seen wearing cricket gears and smiling widely, Jackman wrote, "Like you all, I'm in shock to wake to the news that @shanewarne23 has passed away. I'm grateful to have known him and to have witnessed his once in a generation talent. My heartfelt sympathies to his family and close friends at this incredibly difficult time. Rest well, Shane."

He was one of the best leg-spinners to have embraced the game. Warne scalped 708 wickets in his illustrious career which spanned 145 Test matches.

Warne played 194 One Day Internationals for Australia in which he scalped 293 wickets. The right-hander was also handy with the bat as he scored 3,154 runs in his Test career. He amassed 1,018 runs in the 50-overs format.

The leg-spinner was known for his guile bowling and took a total of 1001 wickets. He became the first-ever bowler to scale the peak of 1,000 international wickets. (ANI)

Warne is survived by his three kids, Jackson, Summer and Brooke that she shared with ex-wife Simone Callahan. (ANI)

