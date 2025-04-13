California [US], April 13 (ANI): Green Day stole attention with their performance at the ongoing Coachella 2025.

On Saturday night, the band members, during their performance, tweaked the lyrics of "Jesus of Suburbia" to reflect the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine, as per Variety.

While performing the song, lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong sang, "Runnin' away from pain, like the kids from Palestine / Tales from another broken home." The original song lyrics from 2004's "American Idiot" were, "Runnin' away from pain when you've been victimized."

This is the first time ever that Green Day has played for Coachella audiences.

he 24th edition of the festival will stretch over two weekends, the first weekend will be April 11 to April 13 and the second is scheduled for April 18 to April 20.

Lady Gaga also recently performed at the music festival. She reprised her hit song 'Shallow' from 'A Star Is Born' during the first night of Coachella 2025, bringing back memories of filming the movie.

Before performing the Oscar-winning song, Gaga shared, "You know, since the last time I played Coachella, I've had some songs come out... And we filmed a movie, a movie that changed my life, helped me say something I hadn't said before," as quoted by Deadline.

Gaga continued, "I'm so excited to sing this for you here tonight, I couldn't wait. I hope you sing it as loud as you can. There ain't nothing like you. Come on, let's get far from the shallow."The song was originally performed with co-star Bradley Cooper in the 2018 film. (ANI)

