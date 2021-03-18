Mumbai, Mar 18 (PTI) Veteran lyricist Gulzar and filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj have come together to create two songs for "1232 KMS", an upcoming documentary feature about the migrant workers' exodus during the lockdown.

Produced and directed by National award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri, the documentary narrates the story of seven migrant workers, who defied all odds to reach home during the nationwide lockdown last year.

The duo, who have in the past collaborated on tracks such as "Chhod Aaye Hum", "Dil Toh Bachha Hai", "Chai Chappa Chai" and "Naina Thag Lenge", have created the songs -- "Marenge To Wahin Jaakar" and "O Re Bidesiya" for the documentary.

The two tracks encapsulate the emotions of longing for one's home.

Gulzar described "1232KMS" as a very important film as it has captured the long distance journeys of the migrant workers and he wanted the songs to echo the similar sentiment.

"I wanted the songs to reflect their bittersweet stories. Both the songs 'Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar' and 'O Re Bidesiya' depict that no matter how far one might travel, they always belong to their home, and that they can reach out to their village and loved ones during difficult times,” Gulzar said in a statement.

Heaping praises on his long-time collaborator Gulzar, Bhardwaj said the 86-year-old lyricist has come up with profound lyrics that perfectly capture the emotions prevalent amongst the countrymen during the tough days of lockdown.

"I wanted to compose a tune that enhances that feeling of home for millions of those migrant workers in India. The lyrics of these songs capture so many emotions that I had the liberty of composing not one but two renditions of 'O Re Bidesiya'," Bhardwaj said.

Playback singer Sukhwinder Singh has lent his voice for both the songs.

The singer said it was a "huge honour" for him to collaborate with Gulzar and Bhardwaj on the two songs.

"Gulzar saab and Vishal Bhardwaj are legends in their own right, and lending my voice to anything they've created is a huge honour for me. I can't even imagine the plight and journeys of all those men, women, children and families who were on the roads while all of us comfortably stayed in ours.

"'1232KMS' is an extraordinary piece of work, and I hope that it is watched by each and every Indian," he said.

Bharadwaj's wife, singer Rekha Bhardwaj has created a rendition of the song "O Re Bidesiya" and she said the song's lyrics are filled with "raw emotions".

"The composition by Vishal is so full of emotions complimenting the lyrics and my singing. As a singer, my job is to use my voice to enhance the feelings that are being relayed in the song, and that's exactly what I have tried to do with my rendition of this song, which truly touched my heart," she added.

Gaurav Banerjee, President and Head - Hindi Entertainment at STAR India, said they are honoured to collaborate with celebrated names in the music industry -- Gulzar and Bhardwaj,

"They have made the documentary even more touching. Disney+ Hotstar VIP is committed to bringing India, the biggest as well as the most important stories that are not only entertaining but also deliver a strong message," Banerjee said.

Guneet Monga serves as the executive producer of the film, which will release on March 24 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)