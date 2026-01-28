Washington DC [US], January 28 (ANI): Black Bear Pictures has announced that Guy Ritchie's action thriller 'In The Grey' will release in theaters on April 10, 2026, after the film was previously removed from Lionsgate's release schedule, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Originally slated for a January 17, 2025 rollout under Lionsgate, the movie was quietly pulled before Black Bear acquired its U.S. distribution rights. Lionsgate will continue to handle digital and pay-TV distribution as part of a collaboration with Black Bear.

"Guy is one of the all-time greats when it comes to creating action as fun as it is gripping. In the Grey features every ounce of his trademark style and wit, not to mention a hugely talented cast led by Jake, Henry, and Eiza. We are thankful to our partners at Lionsgate, whose flexibility and collaboration have been instrumental in bringing this together. We look forward to continuing to work with them as we bring this great film to audiences," Benjamin Kramer, president of U.S. distribution at Black Bear said in a statement, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In The Grey stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill, Eiza Gonzalez, Kristofer Hivju, Fisher Stevens and Rosamund Pike, and is written and directed by Ritchie. The film follows a covert team of elite operatives who live in the global shadows, as comfortable wielding power and influence as they are automatic weapons and high explosives, as per the outlet.

When a ruthless despot steals a billion-dollar fortune, the team is sent to steal it back on what would be for anyone else a suicide mission. What begins as an impossible heist gets much worse, spiraling into an all-out war of strategy, deception, and survival, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Produced by Guy Ritchie and Ivan Atkinson for Toff Guy, John Friedberg for Black Bear, and Dave Caplan for C2, In The Grey joins Black Bear's 2026 slate alongside the upcoming action thriller Shelter, starring Jason Statham, scheduled for January 30 release, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

