Washington [US], October 28 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are officially engaged.

The 51-year-old singer shared the big news on Instagram with a snap showing her kissing the country music singer while holding her left hand up to the camera, showing off her new ring.

She captioned the snap,"@blakeshelton yes please!"

Shelton posted the same picture of the pair and captioned it: "Thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

According to Fox News, the couple began dating in 2015 after appearing on singing reality show 'The Voice' together as coaches the previous year. They've since appeared together on the singing competition several times, with Shelton having been a host since Season 1.

The couple has released music together such as the song 'Happy Anywhere.' Stefani and Shelton also duet on the tracks 'Go Ahead And Break My Heart,' 'You Make It Feel Like Christmas' and 'Nobody But You.'

Recently, to celebrate the pop star's birthday, 44-year-old Shelton, shared an Instagram post in which he professed his love for her further.

"It's a special day for a special lady in my life," "Happy birthday @gwenstefani, I'd write a song for you every single day if I could..." wrote Shelton in the caption.

Fox News reported, Stefani was previously married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. The exes share three sons, 14-year-old Kingston,12-year-old Zuma, 12, and 6-year -old Apollo. Shelton was previously married to singer Miranda Lambert and Kaynette Williams. (ANI)

