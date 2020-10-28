She is a delight - on-screen and off-screen as well! With a brilliant repertoire spanning the theatre, OTT platform, films, television and short films, Rasika seems to have figured it all. While an earnestness, utmost passion accompanies her unconventional portrayals, she raises the sartorial bar with every appearance. With the virtual promotions for Mirzapur 2, Amazon Prime's Original web-series in full swing, Rasika belted out yet another style. A sustainable chic style featuring a pinstriped pantsuit by label Genes. As sorted, humble and content she seems, Rasika handles it all with a signature silent aplomb, just like she did with this sleek style.

A petite beauty that she is, Rasika has an innate understanding of cuts, silhouettes and hues that flatter her to the T. A mathematics graduate from Delhi’s Lady Shri Ram College, she keeps the film and fashion lovers and critics alike hooked. Here's a closer look at her pantsuit moment. Rasika Dugal Aces the Subtle Balancing Act of Neutral Browns!

Rasika Dugal - Pantsuit Chic

A pinstriped jacket worth Rs.4,699 in oak buff tone was paired with pinstripe trousers worth Rs.4,599 from label Genes Lecoanet Hemant. Vinyl strapped sandals by The Happy Sole Store, statement double hoops, wavy hair and bold red lips completed her look. Rasika Dugal in All Chic Black Is Our Forever Much Loved Mood!

Rasika Dugal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Rasika was last seen in the comedy-drama, Lootcase alongside Kunal Khemu, Vijay Raaz and Ranvir Shorey in supporting roles. She will also be seen in Darbaan, a drama also featuring Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Flora Saini and Harsh Chhaya that follows the story of a master and his caretaker. She was also seen in A Suitable Boy, a drama miniseries written by Andrew Davies, adapted from the novel of the same name by Vikram Seth, directed by Mira Nair and starring Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, and Ram Kapoor. The series follows the story of spirited university student Lata (played by Tanya Maniktala), coming of age in North India in 1951.

