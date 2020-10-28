We have said it before and reiterate our endless love for the flawless woman that she is - Aditi Rao Hydari! She rose to fame with Sudhir Mishra's 2011 romantic thriller film Yeh Saali Zindagi subsequently starred in several successful Hindi films including the musical Rockstar (2011), the horror-thriller Murder 3 (2013), the action-comedy Boss (2013), the thriller Wazir (2016), Mani Ratnam's Kaatru Veliyidai (2017). Her portrayal of Queen Mehrunisa in the 2018 magnum opus, Padmaavat saw her flit from those intricately crafted ensembles after another and her look was further elevated by a complimenting immaculate makeup and vintage accessories. On the fashion front off-screen, looking every bit stunning and spectacular is naturalistic for her. Being an artist before being a star, her lesser-known singing talents and her regally gorgeous genes, Aditi infuses life into ethnic ensembles as nobody else does! A testament to this salient fact is the numerous times the diva has played muse to some of the most exquisite creations by feted Indian designers. Her penchant for pulling off royal and ethnic ensembles isn’t new as she goes on to give us an apt juxtaposition of high-fashion with natural beauty effortlessly. She turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of her stunning, recent and versatile style moments.

A style chameleon that she is, Aditi’s style play features a melange of styles apart from those ethnic ensembles, like the high street style, luxe red carpet ensembles, casual chic outfits and crisp formal wear. Pulling them all with an effortless charm and equal aplomb, Aditi Rao Hydari delights at all times. Here's a closer look. Thrifty Style: Aditi Rao Hydari Makes a Stunning Case for an Embellished Denim Shirt and We Are Smitten!

It was a deep purple toned lehenga by Jayanti Reddy from the Winter Edit collection. Earrings by Amrapali, centre-parted sleek hair and subtle makeup featuring defined eyes and nude pink lips completed her vibe.

Aditi Rao Hydari Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was a soft violet corseted sheath feather gown with brushstroke embroidery by Gaurav Gupta for Vogue x Nykaa Fashion: The Power List 2019. A soft glowy pinkish glam with pink lips, a dainty diamond necklace and soft wavy hair completed her look.

A pale yellow customized double-breasted blazer dress with box pleated sleeves by Nauman Piyarji was paired off with multi-hued striped pumps, sleek hair and nude glam.

A pink chikankari kurta and gharara by A&R by Rhea Kapoor were paired off with statement earrings, sleek hair and soft pink lips.

Diwali 2019 festivities saw Aditi stun in a black glossy Banarasi brocade lehenga from Sanjay Garg's label, Raw Mango with jewellery by Mahesh Notandass and a potli from Love to Bag. Wavy hair, glossy glam with red lips sealed the deal.

For the Asia Spa Awards 2019, it was a nude, black and floral gown by Reem Acra teamed up with sleek hair and nude glam.

For Taneira sarees, Aditi draped a pale pink saree with jhumkas, sleek hair and bold glam. Aditi Rao Hydari, Resplendent in Red With a Whole Lot of Embroidered Florals Is the Perfect Summer Dream!

Right in the prime of her career, Aditi Rao Hydari straddles the weight of her regal legacy while also safely securing a sequence of stellar opportunities, placing her at that perfect insider-outsider intersection in Bollywood. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

