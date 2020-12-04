Washington [US], December 4 (ANI): American singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are ready to head down the aisle next year, as per reports.

According to Fox News, the 51-year-old 'No Doubt 'singer and the 44-year-old country star announced they got engaged back in October after five years of dating.

Also Read | The Matrix 4, Godzilla vs Kong, The Suicide Squad And Others, Warner Bros. Pictures To Release Their 2021 Biggies in Both Theatres and HBO Max (Watch Video).

The couple, along with Stefani's three sons - 14-year-old Kingston, 12-year-old Zuma and 6-year-old Apollo are spending most of their time during the pandemic at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch and it holds a very special place in their hearts.

So much so, Shelton and Stefani want to marry there.

Also Read | Juda Kar Diya Poster: Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopra Are Back On Screens In this Exciting Music Video (View Post).

"Blake built a chapel on the grounds of his Oklahoma ranch. He did it himself with help," a source told Us Weekly.

"It's really a tribute to their love. They are going to get married in the chapel, most likely early next year," the insider added.

Before he proposed, Shelton reportedly asked permission from her three sons. A source told People magazine, "Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and ask their permission."

"Her family very much approves of him. He's an amazing partner and a great dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise," the source claimed.

For her birthday in October, Shelton gushed over his love. He wrote in an Instagram post, "It's a special day for a special lady in my life. I'd write a song for you every single day if I could..."

As per Fox News, the couple began dating in 2015 after appearing on 'The Voice' together as coaches the previous year. They've since appeared together on the singing competition series several times.

The couple has since released music together with such as the song 'Happy Anywhere.' Stefani and Shelton also duet on the tracks 'Go Ahead And Break My Heart,' 'You Make It Feel Like Christmas' and 'Nobody But You.'

Per Fox News, Stefani was previously married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. Shelton was previously married to singer Miranda Lambert and Kaynette Williams. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)