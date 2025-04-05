Washington [US], April 5 (ANI): Model and beauty entrepreneur Hailey Bieber is winning praise online for her thoughtful advice to a new mom thinking of getting a dramatic haircut.

As per People, a social media user named Melody Miles, who recently became a mom, shared a video while feeding her baby.

The video shared on a social media app, showed her talking about wanting to cut her hair short like Hailey's. "Hailey Bieber makes me want to cut my hair," she said as per People.

"But I just know that if I cut it, it will not look like how she looks with short hair. I will look awful."

Hailey, 28, noticed the video and responded with kindness and honesty. She wrote, "You would look stunning, but let's hold hands and agree to not make any big hair decisions post partum! Personally giving myself at least a year!"

Hailey first showed off her short blunt bob haircut in January 2023. Since then, her hair has grown out, and she is often seen wearing it in soft waves or a sleek bun. Although she advised others to wait before changing their look after having a baby, she did go for a lighter hair color just a month after welcoming her son, Jack Blues Bieber, with husband Justin Bieber.

"Lighter for Fall," she captioned a photo at the time, showing off her fresh look. (ANI)

