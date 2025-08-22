Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 (ANI): The makers have unveiled the trailer for 'Half CA Season 2', starring Ahsaas Channa.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the lives of Archie Mehta, played by Ahsaas Channa and Niraj Goyal, portrayed by Gyanendra Tripathi. It highlights the challenges of balancing hectic studies with a three-year articleship. While Archie goes through the grind of her articleship, Niraj faces the challenge of clearing his final CA exam.

Also Read | 'Andhra King Taluka' Release Date: Ram Pothineni's Film To Hit Screens Worldwide on November 28 (See Post).

It's a story of high career goals, ambition and emotions.

Check out the trailer.

Also Read | 'Half CA 2': Trailer Cranks Drama up Notch As Leads Balance Professional and Academic Life (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DNnTMXZzK1M/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Ahsaas Channa, who essays the character of Archie Mehta in the series, shared, "Season 1 will always hold a special place for me because it connected with so many people who saw themselves in Archie's journey. She's relatable because she's real-- chasing a dream while wrestling with the everyday chaos that comes with it. In Season 2, we dive deeper into the exhaustion, the pressure, the self-doubt, but also that unwavering spark to keep pushing forward. That's the reality of CA students-- showing up, day after day. And I hope this season reminds them that they're not fighting that battle alone."

On talking about his role and the complexities of the character, Gyanendra Tripathi, who portrays Niraj Goyal, added, "Niraj is throwing everything he has at clearing his final attempt, but this season shows that even the most determined people have to deal with emotional roadblocks and unexpected distractions."

He continued, "We wanted to capture not just the academic grind, but the friendships, the loneliness, the self-doubt, and the courage it takes to get back up each time you fall. I believe this season will connect even more strongly with anyone who's been through an intense personal journey."

Produced by The Viral Fever, Half CA Season 2 is written by Tatsat Pandey, Harish Peddinti and Khushbu Baid, and directed by Pratish Mehta. The series features Ahsaas Channa, Prit Kamani, Gyanendra Tripathi, Aishwarya Ojha, Anmol Kajani, and Rohan Joshi.

'Half CA Season 2' will be available to stream from August 27 on Amazon MX Player. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)