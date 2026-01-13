Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): The Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Akshay Kumar and others, have extended their heartfelt wishes to their fans on the occasion of Lohri today.

Taking to his X handle, Amitabh Bachchan wished his fans 'Happy Lohri' writing "Lohri diyaan lakh lakh vadhaiyaan."

"Lohri diyaan lakh lakh vadhaiyaan"

https://x.com/SrBachchan/status/2011017680112029914

Hema Malini also calls for the celebration of Lohri, writing "each one of us is INDIAN first, and we shall celebrate the festivals together!"

"Happy celebration of all festivals this month. Each one of us is INDIAN first, and we shall celebrate the festivals together! May God bless our beloved India," wrote Hema Malini on her Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTce53-COoH/?

Akshay Kumar has also shared the story on his Instagram handle, wishing his fans a 'Happy Lohri.'

Actor Vivek Oberoi took to his X handle and asked his fans to prepare for new beginnings in life while forgetting the old chapters on the occassion of Lohri.

"They say every flame tells a story. Tonight, let the Lohri Agni burn away the old chapters and light up a brand new script for your life. May the harvest of your hard work be bountiful, and may your heart always be in 'Chardi Kala'. Throw your worries into the fire and let the rhythm of the Dhol lead the way! Sarbat da bhala te Parmatma sabte mehar kare. Happy Lohri to you all!" wrote Vivek Oberoi.

https://x.com/vivekoberoi/status/2011068569707299024?

Lohri is celebrated as a joyful harvest festival in North India, marking the end of winter, referring to new beginnings, agricultural prosperity, and togetherness. Lohri celebrations, particularly in northern India, are marked by bonfires, traditional foods and folk songs, adding warmth and joy to the festive season. (ANI)

