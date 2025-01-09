Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): The third and final season of 'Harlem' is all set to be out soon.

As per a press note, 'Harlem 3' will hit Prime Video on January 23.

Also Read | Manisha Koirala’s Puppy Mowgli Teaches Her the True Meaning of Gratitude; Says, ‘Fur-ever Grateful for This Little Bundle of Joy’ (Watch Video).

From creator and writer Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), Harlem Season Three will follow the core four women on the precipice of change like never before. Whether it be motherhood, singlehood, sisterhood, complicated career journeys, or even more complicated families, the "stylish and ambitious best girlfriends strive to finally choose themselves above all else".

Excited about the new season, said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios said, ""As we prepare to say goodbye to this incredible series, we're both grateful for the journey Tracy has taken us on and excited for our global customers to experience a final season that truly honors these characters. This chapter may be coming to a close, but the series will continue to resonate for years to come."

Also Read | Who Is Petar Sliskovic? All About Neha Sharma's Rumoured Boyfriend and Croatian Footballer.

"I'm beyond grateful to the whole team at Amazon for giving me the chance of a lifetime to tell these four Black women's stories and shoot it in the city I love: Harlem. It's been an incredible journey, and I'm honoured to see the impact it's made in the culture, as well as the impact it's had on all of us who've been blessed to work on it." said Tracy Oliver, creator, writer and Executive Producer for Harlem. "A huge thank you to everyone who's watched the show. I'm excited to finally share our best season yet."

The final season will welcome newcomers Kofi Siriboe, Logan Browning, Robin Givens, and Gail Bean to join the cast in recurring roles. Siriboe will portray Seth, an MLB player whose confident, charming, and sweet mannerisms land him a spot in one of the ladies' hearts. Browning will portray Portia, an edgy and beautiful woman from Ian's (Tyler Lepley) childhood, whose return to Harlem causes a stir. Bean will portray Given's daughter Eva, a driven, yet playful venture capitalist who has started working with Tye (Jerrie Johnson). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)