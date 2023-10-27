Singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu, who is famed for his chart-topping music, is all set to embark on his first-ever all-India tour titled "In My Feelings". The musical tour will cover various cities with Delhi as the first stop followed by Indore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Pune and Bhubaneswar over the next two months. Announcing his tour on his Instagram account, the 38-year-old posted: "In My Feelings - My India Tour 2023 tickets are live. As a team, we've worked really hard on presenting something new and fresh. I hope you guys like it when you guys see it in your cities." Karisma Kapoor To Grace India’s Best Dancer Season 3 As Guest Judge.

The 'Bijlee Bijlee' singer said, "I'm excited to kick start my first ever all-India tour. It was long due and I'm happy to finally do it at such an interesting juncture of my career. We are covering different cities pan-India, starting from Delhi, I'm looking forward to it as it will allow me to meet my fans and experience their abundant love."

View Harrdy Sandhu's Post:

"In My Feelings", the tour's first stop is Delhi-NCR is scheduled on November 18. The show is expected to feature special hydraulic effects along with multiple backup dancers. On the work front, Harrdy Sandhu or Hardavinder Singh Sandhu, recently unveiled his new EP titled "Pleasures" which has a total of five songs.