Bollywood singer Nikhita Gandhi, who is known for tracks such as Kya Baat Hai from the Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani-starrer Govinda Naam Mera and Jugnu with Badshah, is all set to sing in live concerts across in Kolkata, Aurangabad, Mumbai and Goa. Singer Nikhita Gandhi Forays Into Independent Music, Releases Her New EP Saazish.

Talking about her musical tour, Nikhita said: "Performing live gives me an adrenaline rush and I am really looking forward to being on the road this January." She added that the past couple of years have been quite fulfilling for her and now she is looking ahead to more successful projects. She also shared her excitement and hopes for her live performances. Nikhita Gandhi: I'm Excited To Be Part of the New Wave of Indie Releases.

"The last two years have been really great professionally and I feel blessed to yet again have chartbusters like Kya Baat Hai and Jugnu. I can't wait to perform them along with my other hits this season -- first stop, My home town Kolkata."On the work front, the singer has collaborated with singers such as Tanishk Bagchi, Badshah, Guru Randhawa and Harrdy Sandhu.

