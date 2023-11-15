New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): In the wake of rising air pollution in north Indian states, singer Harrdy Sandhu has decided to reschedule his upcoming show in Gurgaon.

Last month, Harrdy announced an extensive tour titled 'In My Feelings' covering seven cities, including Delhi NCR, Indore, Mumbai, Jaipur, Pune, Kolkata, and Bhubaneshwar, as part of the first leg of his tour. However, the recent surge in pollution levels post Diwali prompted Harrdy to reconsider the safety of his fans.

Taking to Instagram, Harrdy shared the update.

"It is with a heavy heart that I inform that our upcoming show in Gurgaon on 18th November will have to be rescheduled. The rising pollution levels and government regulations aimed to curb the same have made it essential for us to prioritize safety. I assure everyone we are working on finding a new date that works for everyone. Your safety is my top priority, and I can't wait to share the stage with you when the conditions are right," he wrote.

The rescheduled date for the Gurgaon show will be announced soon. (ANI)

