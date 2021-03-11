Singer-actor Harry Styles will be kicking off the 2021 Grammy Awards. The ceremony is set to open with a performance by the singer, who is nominated for three awards on music's biggest night. As per Variety, Styles is nominated for best pop solo performance for 'Watermelon Sugar', the best pop vocal album for 'Fine Line', and best music video for 'Adore You'. "You don't want to miss the top of the show," Jack Sussman, CBS' executive VP of specials, music, and live events, told Variety. Zayn Malik Lashes Out at the Grammy Awards for Its Unfair Nomination Process.

Sussman added, "It's going to be music coming at you heavy and hard like you've not seen it before. We've got Harry Styles, this incredible entertainer, at the top of the show and we'll just keep coming at you." However, Sussman did not specify what song the former 'One Direction' singer would be performing. Also scheduled to take the stage during Sunday's three-and-a-half-hour show is K-Pop band BTS. Grammys 2021: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, BTS and More to Perform at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

Apart from these, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Miranda Lambert, and Megan Thee Stallion, among others, are also performing. Sussman noted that viewers will be entertained by the production this year, which will see cameras moving around from live performance spaces created inside the L.A. Convention Center to outdoor open-air tents in the L.A. Live plaza. However, some performances will be taped.

Like many socially-distanced awards shows that have already taken place, this year's Grammy nominees will be coming together while staying safely apart to celebrate music's biggest night amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The audience will be limited to performers, nominees, and a small number of their guests. Throughout the 2021 show, several music venues across the country, which have been greatly impacted by the pandemic, will be honoured as bartenders, box office managers, and other day-to-day employees will serve as presenters for various awards categories.

Among the venues that will be featured are the Troubadour and The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles, the Apollo Theater in New York City, and The Station Inn in Nashville. The Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, will air next on March 14 on CBS Television Network and Paramount+. The Grammys are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Winston is the executive producer, Jesse Collins and Raj Kapoor are co-executive producers, Fatima Robinson, Josie Cliff, and David Wild are the producers, Patrick Menton is the talent producer, and Hamish Hamilton is the director.

