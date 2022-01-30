Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Actor Shraddha Kapoor's "perfect Sunday" is incomplete without auto rides.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha posted a video, in which she can be seen sitting in an auto.

"What's your perfect Sunday like? Mine's auto rides, wind in my hair, old songs," she captioned the post.

Shraddha's video has garnered several likes and comments.

"How beautiful," a fan commented.

"Hahaha auto rides are the best," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's next. (ANI)

