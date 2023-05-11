Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI): 'Jodha Akbar' actress Heena Parmar is all set to enter the show 'Pandya Store' and will be seen playing a grey-shaded character of Dhara's (played by Shiny Doshi) step-sister, Arushi. She talked about her role and how her entry is going to spice up the drama.

She said, "I am playing the character of Arushi, Dhara's sister in the show, 'Pandya Store'. Arushi is carefree and a straightforward girl yet a tomboy. She is a typical Mumbai girl who has come to Somnath. Arushi's entry will create a wreck in the life of Dhara and her other family members. Arushi dislikes Dhara and with this entry, it will be intriguing to watch what happens next."

Also Read | Manushi Chhillar at Cannes 2023: Former Miss World to Maker Her Red Carpet Debut at the 76th Edition Of Film Festival.

Heena has been part of a number of TV shows such as 'Punar Vivah', 'Ishq Kills', 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap', 'Vighnaharta Ganesh', 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki', among others.

The actress shared further what prompted her to take up the role and said, "The reason to play Arushi was because of the layers that the character has and this is something very different from what I have done before."

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Doesn’t Regret Doing Films Like Rascals and Double Dhamaal – Here’s Why!.

Heena added that the role is challenging as she is entirely opposite of Arushi in real life.

"It is going to be challenging to play the character of Arushi. The appearance given to Arushi is also very different. In real life, Arushi and Heena are completely different. I hope the audience showers me with love and appreciation for my character Arushi," shared the 'Aye Mere Humsafar' actress.

'Pandya Store' airs on Star Plus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)