Washington [US], February 1 (ANI): Netflix drama 'The Crown' actor Helena Bonham Carter has recently said that the series shouldn't continue as the drama approaches current times, reported Deadline.

Helena has appeared in two seasons of 'The Crown' and she played the "spare" Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon.

Also Read | Ashton Kutcher Breaks Silence On Ex-Wife Demi Moore’s 2019 Memoir Inside Out, Says ‘Felt F***ing Pissed Off About It’.

Asked to comment on Prince Harry's book she said, "I don't really want to contribute to the whole thing. It's complicated and it'll get taken out of context. And I think it's been given enough attention."

Although Carter participated in 'The Crown', she doesn't think the series should go forward saying, "I should be careful here too, but I don't think they should carry on, actually. I'm in it and I loved my episodes, but it's very different now. When 'The Crown' started it was a historic drama, and now it's crashed into the present. But that's up to them."

Also Read | Mandala- the UFO Incident Release Date: Starring Anant Nag, Prakash Belawadi and Sharmiela Mandre's Sci-Fi Thriller Film Is All Set to Release on March 10.

The sixth season of 'The Crown' will take on Princess Diana's death and is reportedly set to be the series' last season. Series creator Peter Morgan said that he "can't write something" unless enough time passes by to gain a proper perspective of the events, reported Deadline. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)