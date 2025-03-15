Puri (Odisha) [India], March 15 (ANI): Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini visited the revered Jagannath Puri Temple in Odisha, where she offered prayers and sought the blessings of Lord Jagannath, on Saturday.

Puri MP and BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra was also present during the visit.

Expressing her joy, Hema Malini shared, "Feeling blessed to have celebrated Holi at Jagannath Puri. I have come from Mathura... Yesterday, we celebrated Holi at Mathura; today, we are celebrating the festival here... I thank the Odisha government, the people, and Sambit Patra for the arrangements."

She also encouraged people to celebrate the festival in the spirit of devotion, adding, "The message for Holi is... You all should play Holi. It's Lord Krishna's festival... Play Phoolon ki Holi (Holi with flowers)."

The visit to Puri was part of her Odisha tour, which also included a mesmerizing dance performance at the Vrindavan Mahotsav in Bhubaneswar on March 14.

The event, organized by legendary flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, was a major highlight of the Holi celebrations in the state.

Dressed in an elegant yellow costume, Hema Malini captivated the audience with her graceful Odissi and Kathak dance performances, blending classical expressions with devotion.

As a mark of respect, Sambit Patra presented her with a silver filigree artwork of Lord Jagannath.

Ahead of her performance, the actress spoke about her long-standing bond with Odisha, saying, "I always feel good whenever I come to Odisha... There is a lot of greenery here. It is a very calm and peaceful place."

She also acknowledged the invitation from Guru Ratikant Mohapatra to perform at Sri Sri University, adding, "He is a good friend of mine. We have known each other for years. I have had a good relationship with Kelucharan Mohapatra." (ANI)

