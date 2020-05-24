Entertainment News | Hema Malini, Randeep Hooda, Others Wish Peace, Good Health on Eid

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Praying for peace and good health on the auspicious occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, Bollywood celebrities including Hema Malini, Randeep Hooda, Urmila Matondkar and others extended their warm greetings to fans on social media.

Veteran actor Hema Malini put out a gif of a crescent moon along with a mosque and star on Twitter and wrote, "Best wishes to all celebrating Eid!."

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Goes Anushka Sharma Way, Drops a Funny Comment on Ranveer Singh's Instagram Live with Sunil Chhetri.

Randeep Hooda put out his picture sporting a sherwani with a pearl beaded neckpiece in his full beard look on Instagram. Alongside the post, the actor extended Eid wishes and wrote, " Re Sabne Eid ki Raam Raam #eidmubarak. Hope everyone is celebrating responsibly with their families and staying safe. We will celebrate together again soon #peace."

Sharing the picture of the evening sky with moon, Urmila Matondkar extended Eid wishes to her fans on Twitter. She wrote, Something so very surreal, beautiful n special about Eid ka Chand #chandmubarak all you lovely people. Wishing you all loads of prosperity, peace n above all good health #eidmubarak2020 #EidAlFitr."

Also Read | Salman Khan Launches his Own Grooming and Personal Care Brand 'Frsh' and We are Already Placing Our Orders Online.

Raveena Tandon prayed for safety and peace on Eid and extended her warm wishes on Instagram. She wrote, "#EidMubarak! Wishing you all happiness and peace. good health and prosperity."

Huma Qureshi congratulated on Twitter and wrote, "Chand Mubarak." (along with a heart emoji)

Earlier in the day, scores of Bollywood celebrities including Anupam Kher, Nushrat Bharucha, Manoj Bajpai and Adnan Sami greeted their fans for Eid. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)