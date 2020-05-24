Salman Khan Launches his Own Grooming and Personal Care Brand 'Frsh' and We are Already Placing Our Orders Online

Salman Khan launches his own grooming brand (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Salman Khan is an actor, producer and also an entrepreneur. After successfully venturing into retail space with his clothing brand, Being Human and later following it up with his own jewellery label, the actor is now an owner of a grooming and personal care brand, Frsh. That's just another entity placed under his big brand and we are super excited to share this update with y'all. Currently, there are hand sanitizers available to buy and you can place the orders online. Radhe Was Supposed To Clash With Laxmmi Bomb Today, Salman Khan Fans Celebrate It With Mock Reviews.

Launching my new grooming & personal care brand FRSH! @FrshGroomingYeh hai aapka, mera, hum sabka brand jo layega aap tak between products. Sanitizers aa chuke hain, jo milenge aapko yaha http://frshworld.com Toh try karo! @FrshGroomingko follow karo! #, tweeted the Dabangg star while sharing the update of his new brand that will also produce other grooming essentials and personal care products besides hand sanitizers.

Considering the ongoing scenario in the country, we think this is a brilliant move on his part and the timing couldn't have been better. Salman Khan Records a Special Message for Abu Dhabi Residents, Requests Them to Help the Government by Staying Indoors.

Check Out his Announcement

Launching my new grooming & personal care brand FRSH! @FrshGrooming Yeh hai aapka, mera, hum sabka brand jo layega aap tak behtareen products. Sanitizers aa chuke hain, jo milenge aapko yaha https://t.co/L3U5PlsGlt Toh try karo!@FrshGrooming ko follow karo! #RahoFrshRahoSafe pic.twitter.com/iuteEphLzd — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 24, 2020

Salman's an equally successful entrepreneur as he's an actor. He's a tactful businessman who understands the market and precisely their needs. The actor shared this new update on the auspicious occasion of Eid and his fans would treat this as an Eidi from him. Speaking of which, the actor also plans to release a special song on the festival and we are already hooked to our screens.