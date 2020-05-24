Deepika Padukone Goes Anushka Sharma Way, Drops a Funny Comment on Ranveer Singh's Instagram Live with Sunil Chhetri

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits; Instagram)

Bollywood's connection with sports goes back a long way. There have been actresses who have dated cricketers in the past and some like Anushka Sharma and Geeta Basra have also had a happily ever after. Amid the ongoing tensed scenario, if there's anything that's keeping us sane, it's the attempts made by different celebrities to stay connected and break all the social barriers. After chatting with Indian skipper Virat Kohli on his recent Instagram live, Indian footballer, Sunil Chhetri had Ranveer Singh as his guest this time.

No live session on Instagram is complete without wives coming in to drop a funny comment. The trend was started by Anushka Sharma when she dropped in to comment a funny comment on Virat's previous Instagram live. It was later picked and followed by Deepika Padukone when she simply highlighted Ranveer's terrible math problem. During his recent Insta live with Sunil Chhetri, DP came in to comment on multiple occasions but the one time when she said 'terrible at math' for her hubby dearest stood out the most for us.

Check out Deepika Padukone's Comment

She also suggested how Ranveer should enrol in her father's badminton academy to sharpen his game skills and that was another hilarious moment that left us chuckling. While their on-screen chemistry has always been terrific, off-screen too the couple doesn't hesitate to flaunt it in their own unique way. In this case, it was by pulling his leg.