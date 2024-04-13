Vidya Balan, in a recent conversation with Indian Express, opened up about a challenging episode from her first relationship. Recalling her ex-boyfriend's infidelity, she recounted the hurtful moment when he casually mentioned meeting his ex-girlfriend for a date on Valentine's Day, post-breakup. Describing him bluntly as "just an a**," Balan reflected on the emotional turmoil caused by the betrayal but emphasized her resilience and personal growth beyond the experience. Furthermore, she revealed another obstacle in her career, sharing that despite her successful films, male actors have exhibited reluctance in starring opposite her, shedding light on the industry's dynamics despite her established track record. Do Aur Do Pyaar Trailer: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy Navigate a Romantic Rollercoaster Ride in the Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Vidya Balan Talks About Her First Heartbreak

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)